On the heels of the New York Cannabis Control Board's recent approval of 99 new Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses, cannabis attorneys on Wednesday highlighted the ongoing challenges of finding real estate in compliance with state regulations and local ordinances, among other challenges. The new CAURD licenses were unveiled on April 3, just weeks after the state board expanded the number of licenses, from 150 to 300.

April 05, 2023, 5:46 PM

