Litigation Surge - Health & Life Insurance | Data Breach | L...

Major health insurers were hit with a swarm of data breach class actions last week. At least five federal class actions were filed against Unum Group, Prudential Insurance and Genworth Financial; the suits are part of a wave of cases filed on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised after hacking group CL0P launched a cyberattack on the file transfer program 'MOVEit.' The plaintiffs are backed by several firms including Milberg, Stueve Siegel Hanson and Robbins Geller.

August 21, 2023, 5:42 PM

