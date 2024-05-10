Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Class Actions | Antitrust

Antitrust litigation is soaring in federal courts, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 50 antitrust class actions last month; compare that to April 2023 when only 10 cases were surfaced. Over the past 12 months, the monthly case average has nearly doubled from the previous 12-month average. One of the main targets last month was Apple, which has been pummeled with lawsuits claiming that restrictive rules governing third-party apps increase the burden and cost of switching from an iPhone to a competitor's smartphone. Plus, sugar producers are facing a wave of cases alleging that the companies keep prices artificially high by exchanging non-public info about prices, sales volumes and other market data through Commodity Information's 'Domestic Sugar Monthly Report.'

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2024, 12:35 PM

