Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Privacy

Fortune 500 companies were hit with a cluster of privacy class actions last month in Pennsylvania. At least seven federal cases were filed in September accusing major companies such as Zillow, Chewy, Expedia, Lowe's and AutoZone of using 'session replay' software to track activity on their websites in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The suits, part of a wave of similar cases around the country, were brought by consumer advocacy firms Lynch Carpenter and Marcus Zelman.

Fortune 500

October 04, 2022, 1:04 PM