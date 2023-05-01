Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Walmart | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Antitrust | Walmart

Walmart was hit with a barrage of antitrust class actions on Friday for allegedly conspiring with Energizer to charge inflated battery prices. At least three cases were filed in California Northern District Court alleging that Energizer raised its wholesale prices to retailers other than Walmart, then prevented those retailers from selling Energizer's products below Walmart's prices. According to the complaints, an internal Energizer team called 'Project Atlas' policed retail prices and penalized non-complaint retailers by further increasing wholesale prices. The suits, brought on behalf of both retailers and consumers, are backed by Berger Montague, Cohen Milstein and other plaintiffs firms.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 01, 2023, 2:41 PM

