Litigation Surge - Ohio | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Trademark

Trademark cases skyrocketed in Ohio last month as smoking and vaping company GS Holistic continues to wage an aggressive anti-counterfeiting campaign. At least 61 trademark lawsuits were filed, 59 of which target smoke shops and other small retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit glass infusers with GS Holistic's 'St√ľndenglass' mark. The suits are part of a wave of cases which has expanded from state to state over the past year. The Ohio suits are backed by the John Hoffman Law Office.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2023, 1:32 PM

nature of claim: /