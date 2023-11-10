Litigation Surge - Ohio | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Ohio | Trademark

Trademark cases skyrocketed in Ohio last month as smoking and vaping company GS Holistic continues to wage an aggressive anti-counterfeiting campaign. At least 61 trademark lawsuits were filed, 59 of which target smoke shops and other small retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit glass infusers with GS Holistic's 'Stündenglass' mark. The suits are part of a wave of cases which has expanded from state to state over the past year. The Ohio suits are backed by the John Hoffman Law Office.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2023, 1:32 PM

