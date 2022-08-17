New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Robison Energy Commercial, a New York energy service provider, was hit with a customer class action Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court over the company's pricing practices. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Steifman LLP, contends that the defendant's contracts begin with an attractive fixed rate and then convert to a variable charge without disclosure required by the New York Energy Services Customers Bill of Rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04841, 984 Bronx Park South, LLC v. Robison Energy Commercial, LLC.

Energy

August 17, 2022, 11:53 AM