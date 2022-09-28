Litigation Surge - Florida | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Trademark

There was an influx of trademark infringement actions this past week in Florida federal courts. At least 17 cases were filed, more than double the typical weekly average. The majority of cases were brought on behalf of GS Holistic in Florida Northern District Court and center on the alleged sale of counterfeit smoking accessories. Meanwhile, in the Southern District of Florida, Frida Kahlo Corp. sued a tequila company on Sept. 19 over its use of the iconic artist's name and image to market products.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 28, 2022, 5:51 PM