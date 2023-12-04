Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | RPM I...

Litigation Surge - Industrial, Chemicals & Materials | RPM International

RPM International, a major supplier of building materials and chemical supplies under various brands, was hit with a flurry of lawsuits last week. At least three federal cases were filed, including two antitrust class actions targeting RPM, Saint-Gobain and other major industrial suppliers in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court; according to the complaints, a decade-long series of mergers and acquisitions enabled the defendants to dominate the market for additives and admixtures for concrete, cement and mortar. Other companies under fire include Sika AG, Chryso Inc., Master Builders Solutions, Euclid Chemical Co. and investment firm Cinven. The suits are backed by several firms including Hausfeld LLP, Caputo & Mariotti and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC.

December 04, 2023, 2:29 PM

