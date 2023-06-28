Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a storm of data breach class actions last week. Nearly 20 federal cases were surfaced by the platform, more than double the typical weekly average. While health care companies were hit especially hard, the legal industry is also in the crosshairs: an attack against Bryan Cave which compromised sensitive info belonging to client Mondelez International sparked a trio of class actions, while Ohio law firm Marshall Melhorn and legal support group UnitedLex were also sued over data breaches.

Health Care

