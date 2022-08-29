Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana

Insurance litigation skyrocketed in Louisiana last week in the face of certain filing deadlines for claims relating to Hurricane Laura, a deadly Category 4 storm which hit the state in late August 2020. Law.com Radar detected more than 770 matters initiated against Fortune 500 property and casualty insurers in Louisiana federal courts: That's 33 times the state's typical weekly average. More than half of the cases target State Farm; other common defendants include Allstate, Assurant and Liberty Mutual. While Laura-related claims may taper off, the saga of hurricane litigation is far from over: Louisiana is now approaching the second anniversary of Hurricane Delta, another destructive storm which made landfall in early October 2020.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 5:42 PM