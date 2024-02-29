Litigation Surge - New York | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | ERISA

ERISA cases surged in New York on Wednesday. At least six federal ERISA suits were filed, four of which were brought by Virginia & Ambinder on behalf of the Pavers & Road Builders District Council Welfare Fund; the complaints seek allegedly unpaid trust contributions from Litehouse Builders, Minelli Construction, Safeco Construction and Tristate Mason. Plus, the U.S. Department of Labor launched an enforcement action accusing B & A Plumbing of comingling employees' 401(k) contributions with general operating funds.

Construction & Engineering

February 29, 2024, 12:23 PM

