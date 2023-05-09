Litigation Trend - Internet & Social Media | Product Liabili...

Litigation Trend - Internet & Social Media | Product Liability

Social media companies are being pummeled with a fresh wave of product liability lawsuits. More than 35 cases were filed in federal court last month claiming that addiction, bullying and other dangerous features of social media have created a mental health crisis among adolescents. Similar suits began to surface last fall and have already been consolidated — so what's different now? Whereas prior cases were brought on behalf of teenagers, the new cases are primarily driven by school districts alleging that social media impedes their ability to educate children. Who's bringing the heat? The Frantz Law Group is backing many suits on behalf of California schools, while Hendy Johnson Vaughn Emery is leading a similar charge on behalf of Kentucky schools.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 09, 2023, 2:38 PM

