Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Trademark | Law...

Trademark litigation surged last week in the retail and consumer goods sector, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 14 trademark lawsuits filed by or against major retailers on Radar's watchlist, more than triple the usual weekly average. Most of the suits accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit goods; companies cracking down on infringement include Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Converse, Deckers Outdoor and Nike. Who's bringing the heat? Greer Burns & Crain is backing several lawsuits in Illinois Northern District Court, while Stephen M. Gaffigan PA filed several cases in Florida Southern District Court.

November 21, 2023, 1:27 PM

