Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Meta Platforms | Law....

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms and its subsidiaries Facebook and Instagram are being hit with an onslaught of federal product liability suits. Last month, Meta and Instagram were jointly sued in at least 25 new cases filed on behalf of individual plaintiffs who accuse the companies of intentionally designing social media platforms to be addictive to minors and failing to protect young, vulnerable and at-risk users. The cases are concentrated in Illinois Northern District Court, but suits have also landed in Florida, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Plaintiffs are backed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Morgan & Morgan; Meyers & Flowers; and Gibbs Law Group.

Technology

September 01, 2022, 1:14 PM