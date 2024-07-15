Litigation Trend - New York | Class Actions | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New York | Class Actions

Class actions are on the rise in New York federal courts, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 139 cases in June, continuing a rising trend which stretches back roughly 12 months. What's driving the trend? Many suits allege that businesses' websites are inaccessible to blind and visually impaired customers in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act; the cases are primarily driven by Stein Saks PLLC, Gabriel A. Levy PC and Gottlieb & Associates. Who's getting the work? Go-to defense firms for website accessibility cases include Stein & Nieporent, Dentons and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

Internet & Social Media

July 15, 2024, 1:48 PM