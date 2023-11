Litigation Surge - Minnesota | Contract Litigation

Farnam Street Financial filed a swarm of contract cases in Minnesota District Court last month. At least three cases were filed against businesses which allegedly defaulted on lease payments for industrial equipment; the suits collectively seek over $2.8 million. Companies under fire include Sapor Food Group d/b/a Simply Good Jars, Safe & Green Holdings and Cafe X Technologies. Farnam is represented by Stinson LLP.

Banking & Financial Services

November 15, 2023, 12:53 PM

