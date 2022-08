Litigation Surge - Contract Litigation | Foley & Lardner

Foley & Lardner is backing Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored mortgage financing enterprise, in six suits against Detroit landlords for alleged loan default. The cases, filed last week in Michigan Eastern District Court, seek the appointment of receivers to operate the multifamily properties to which Fannie Mae holds the mortgages and debtors defaulted on the loans.

Banking & Financial Services

August 15, 2022, 1:43 PM