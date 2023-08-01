Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Florida | Labor & Employment

There was an onslaught of employment litigation in Florida on Monday. Nearly 30 cases were initiated in federal court — that's more than triple the usual daily average for the Sunshine State. The bulk of the litigation was launched by the Miami-based Palma Law Group on behalf of Hispanic employees who were allegedly subjected to racial discrimination, such as being replaced by White employees or being prohibited from speaking Spanish at work. Companies under fire include Ross Dress for Less, Family Health Source and Magnolia Manor at Daytona Beach.

August 01, 2023, 2:44 PM

