Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Employment litigation continues to gain momentum in New Jersey. At least 64 federal employment matters were initiated in October, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend, roughly 36 federal employment cases were initiated in New Jersey every month; that number has shot up to 52 cases during the trend period. Many cases allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability; wage-and-hour and whistleblower claims are also prevalent. Who's getting the work? Some of the most active plaintiffs firms include Karpf Karpf & Cerutti, the Jaffe Glenn Law Group and Costello & Mains, while go-to defense firms include Littler Mendelson, Jackson Lewis and Ogletree Deakins.

November 15, 2023, 1:44 PM

