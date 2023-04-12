Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Patent

Major telecommunications companies were hit with a surge of patent cases last week in Texas. Six patent lawsuits were filed against Fortune 500 telecom businesses, five of which allege that WiFi routers sold by Altice USA, Comcast, Dish Network, Spectrum and Verizon infringe a patent owned by Freedom Patents LLC. Notably, all five suits were filed in the Eastern District's Sherman Division, as opposed to the Waco Division where nearly 25 percent of the country's patent cases are filed. The suits are backed by Antonelli Harrington & Thompson and the Stafford Davis Firm.

Telecommunications

April 12, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /