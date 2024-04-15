Litigation Surge - New York | Levi & Korsinsky | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - New York | Levi & Korsinsky

Class action law firm Levi & Korsinsky filed a swarm of federal lawsuits in New York last week. At least four cases were filed, including two class actions targeting L'Oreal and Alchemee over sales of acne treatment products CeraVe and Proactiv; the suits are part of a recent surge of cases alleging that acne treatment products contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. Another class action pursues claims against Dipson Theatres under the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law; the suit is part of a wave of cases accusing entertainment and hospitality companies of unlawfully adding booking, processing or convenience fees to online ticket sales during checkout.

April 15, 2024, 1:37 PM

