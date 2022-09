Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kinney Lisovicz Reilly & Wolff on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AmTrust North America to New Jersey District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for a collapsed roof, was filed by Sammarro & Zalarick on behalf of 950 Main Avenue LLC and Alex Perez. The case is 2:22-cv-05378, 950 Main Avenue, LLC et al v. Wesco Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 12:18 PM