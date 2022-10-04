Litigation Surge - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Law.com Radar detected a major spike in enforcement activity by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission this past week. The agency filed dozens of new discrimination suits last week as its fiscal year came to a close. According to stats cited by Law.com Corporate Counsel, last week's filings were more than one-third of the EEOC's total yearly filings. The suits target some of the nation's biggest corporations, including Eli Lilly, Keystone RV Company, Tractor Supply Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Government

October 04, 2022, 3:13 PM