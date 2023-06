Litigation Surge - Data Breach | DISH Network

DISH Network was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions last week in Colorado District Court over a February 2023 ransomware attack. At least three new lawsuits were filed alleging that the breach compromised the sensitive data of nearly 300,000 individuals. Who's bringing the pressure? The plaintiffs are backed by Chestnut Cambronne, Cole & Van Note, the Lyon Firm and the Sanford Law Firm.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 31, 2023, 5:38 PM

