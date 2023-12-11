Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Dollar Tree | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree was pummeled with data breach class actions last week based on a cyberattack against third-party vendor Zeroed-In Technologies. At least 11 federal cases were filed in Maryland and Florida on behalf of customers and employees whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in the attack against Zeroed-In, which provides cloud-based human resource analytics services. According to the complaints, Zeroed-In detected the breach in early August, but failed to provide notice until late November. The plaintiffs are backed by an army of law firms including Hausfeld LLP, Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Morgan & Morgan.

December 11, 2023, 1:54 PM

