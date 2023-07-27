Litigation Surge - Indiana | Personal Injury

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of personal injury lawsuits on Wednesday in Indiana. At least six federal lawsuits were initiated, including three cases brought on behalf of former women's soccer players at Butler University who allege that they were sexually assaulted by athletic trainer Michael Howell. According to the complaints, while a panel ultimately fired Howell, it alerted him to the investigation before contacting law enforcement or seizing his work phone, allowing him to destroy photos and videos of the victims. Also, First Source Bank was hit with a pair of data breach class actions brought on behalf of customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a June 2023 cyberattack.

Education

July 27, 2023, 12:36 PM

nature of claim: /