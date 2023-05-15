Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Tesla | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Tesla

Tesla was hit with a flurry of class actions this past week. At least three federal class actions were filed in California and Illinois, one of which claims that automatic software updates in the Model S and Model X deplete the battery and reduce the driving range. Another suit alleges that Tesla's collision warning system often detects false alerts which cause 'phantom braking,' while the third suit pursues wage-and-hour claims. Who got the work? Tesla is backed by King & Spalding and Morgan Lewis & Bockius.

Electric Vehicles

May 15, 2023, 7:32 PM

