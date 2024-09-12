Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Rite Aid | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Rite Aid

Rite Aid was hit with a cluster of data breach class actions last month in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. At least three lawsuits were filed in August that center on a June 2024 cyberattack; according to the complaints, attackers used an employee's credentials to access the personally identifying information of 2.2 million individuals. The suits are backed by several firms including Hausfeld, Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy and Freed Kanner London & Millen. Who got the work? Rite Aid is represented by Holland & Knight.

Fortune 500

September 12, 2024, 1:55 PM