Litigation Surge - New York | Antitrust | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - New York | Antitrust

Major businesses were swarmed with antitrust lawsuits in New York last month, especially in the health insurance sector. At least 17 antitrust suits were initiated in New York Southern District Court against Fortune 500 companies, including 14 cases targeting major health insurers like Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealth; the suits are part of a wave of cases accusing insurers of colluding to suppress reimbursement rates for out-of-network services by using algorithmic repricing tools offered by MultiPlan. A hearing on a motion to consolidate all cases in Illinois Northern District Court is scheduled for July 25. MultiPlan is represented by Latham & Watkins and Phelps Dunbar.

Fortune 500

July 09, 2024, 1:09 PM