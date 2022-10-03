Litigation Surge - Privacy | Microsoft | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Privacy | Microsoft

Microsoft was at the center of three privacy class actions last month which pursue claims against companies over use of Microsoft's technology. Two suits accuse Zillow and Pet Supplies Plus of using Microsoft's web analytics product 'Clarity' to track activity on their websites, while the third suit accuses JPMorgan Chase of using Microsoft's 'Gatekeeper' technology to identify callers through voice recognition and analysis. Who has a target on Microsoft? Lynch Carpenter is backing two of the suits; other notable firms include Scott + Scott and Bursor & Fisher.

