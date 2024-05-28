Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | CRH plc | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | CRH plc

Building materials supplier CRH, C.R. Laurence Co. and other defendants were hit with a cluster of federal employment cases in California last week. At least three suits were initiated in California Central District Court, all of which were filed on behalf of former employees who allegedly suffered disparate treatment on the basis of race or disability. Of note, all three complaints allege that the Social Security Administration notified the defendants of discrepancies regarding social security numbers on file for the employees, all three of whom were purportedly fired on the same day after confronting the defendants about the mismatch. All three suits were filed by Livingston Bakhtiar APC; the defendants are represented by Jackson Lewis.

May 28, 2024, 2:54 PM

