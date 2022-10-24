Litigation Surge - New York | Product Liability | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - New York | Product Liability

New York's federal courts are experiencing a torrent of product liability filings following the assignment of two new MDLs to judges in the Southern District and Eastern District of New York. Nearly 40 product liability lawsuits were initiated in the two districts last week by transfer, removal or direct filing. That's roughly five times the typical weekly average. In the Eastern District of New York, dozens of cases related to Exactech surgical implants will be managed by U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis. Meanwhile, actions alleging harm from prenatal exposure to over-the-counter acetaminophen products have been consolidated before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote.

Health Care

October 24, 2022, 7:24 PM