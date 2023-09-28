Litigation Surge - California | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been notably active in recent weeks, filed a cluster of enforcement actions in California on Wednesday. At least four federal securities cases were filed, two of which target promotional payments allegedly made to recidivist William Mikula; the suits accuse High Times owner Adam E. Levin and Cloudastructure CEO Rick Bentley of concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars spent for clubs, hotels, yachts, entertainers and other expenses in exchange for promotional articles in Mikula's newsletter Palm Beach Venture. Plus, an insider trading lawsuit accuses a former accounting manager for General Finance of tipping off his siblings to the company's acquisition by United Rentals.

