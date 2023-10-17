Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Caesars Entertainment | L...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment was hit with a swarm of class actions this past week as cases continue piling up over a Sept. 2023 cyberattack. At least five federal class actions were filed in Nevada, New Jersey and California last week alleging that millions of individuals' personally identifiable information was compromised in a breach by the hacking groups Scattered Spider and ALPHV a/k/a BlackCat. MGM Resorts is also dealing with a wave of class actions following a similar cyberattack. Who's on defense? Caesars is represented by Latham & Watkins and McDonald Carano, while MGM is represented by DLA Piper.

October 17, 2023, 2:41 PM

