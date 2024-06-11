Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - New Jersey | Patent

Patent litigation is ramping up in New Jersey. At least 25 patent lawsuits were filed in May, about five times higher than the typical monthly average and continuing a rising trend which traces back roughly 10 months. Cases are especially surging in the pharmaceutical sector as companies sue to prevent competitors from offering generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, Esperion Therapeutics filed nine lawsuits last month to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of the cholesterol medications NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, and AstraZeneca launched two suits to prevent competitors from selling generic versions of the cancer drug LYNPARZA. Who's leading the charge? Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga, Gibbons PC and McCarter & English has been especially active on the plaintiffs side.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 11, 2024, 1:14 PM

