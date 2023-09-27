Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opp...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched a storm of enforcement actions last week as the agency's fiscal year draws to a close. More than 15 federal lawsuits were filed, well above the typical weekly average. Nearly half the suits allege disability-based discrimination; for instance, UPS was sued for allegedly refusing to hire deaf or hearing-impaired drivers, and the Phoenix Center, which provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, was accused of wrongfully terminating a case manager who relapsed into alcoholism. Also of note, amusement park Cedar Point is accused of only providing temporary housing to seasonal employees below the age of 40, and UnitedHealth and Hank's Furniture were sued for allegedly firing employees with sincere religious objections to COVID vaccine mandates.

Government

September 27, 2023, 1:30 PM

