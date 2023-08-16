Litigation Surge - Automotive | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a surge of patent litigation in the automotive industry last week in Texas. Six cases were filed against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than half of which were filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of VDPP LLC; the suits allege that multi-view camera systems in BMW, Honda, Kia and Volkswagen vehicles infringe the plaintiff's patent. Additionally, Avis Budget and Hertz were sued by Patent Armory Inc.; the suits, backed by Rabicoff Law, are part of a wave of cases alleging that companies' customer service platforms, including automated and AI-based response systems, infringe several patents owned by Patent Armory.

Automotive

August 16, 2023, 2:16 PM

