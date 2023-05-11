Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | Salesforce Inc.

A swarm of lawsuits accusing Salesforce of facilitating sex trafficking on the defunct classified ad website Backpage was removed to federal court on Wednesday. More than 20 cases filed on May 1 in Dallas County by Annie McAdams PC, Sico Hoelscher Harris and the Provost Umphrey Law Firm were removed to the Northern District of Texas yesterday; the suits claim that Salesforce violated state prostitution laws by providing CRM software to Backpage. Notably, plaintiffs' counsel also filed an identical wave of cases on May 1 directly in the Northern District, and the Seventh Circuit will soon decide whether to affirm an Illinois Northern District Court order dismissing identical lawsuits under Section 230. Salesforce is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

Technology

May 11, 2023, 1:31 PM

nature of claim: /