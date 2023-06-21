Litigation Surge - Trademark | Novo Nordisk | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk, maker of the weight loss drug Wegovy and the type 2 diabetes medications Ozempic and Rybelsus, launched a flurry of trademark lawsuits yesterday against weight loss clinics. At least four federal cases were filed in Florida, Texas and Tennessee accusing the defendants of marketing drugs to patients under the Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus labels; according to the complaints, the drugs are not the plaintiff's products and are instead semaglutide-based compounded drugs which lack FDA approval. Companies under fire include Champion Health and Wellness Clinics, Cosmetic Laser Professionals Med Spa, Nuvida RX Weight Loss and Pro Health Investments. Novo Nordisk is represented by King & Spalding and Riley & Jacobson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 21, 2023, 1:02 PM

nature of claim: /