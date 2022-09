Litigation Surge - Personal Injury | BNSF Railway

BNSF Railway was hit with a cluster of personal injury suits Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The company saw four new suits that center on a Sept. 2021 train derailment in Joplin, Montana, and contend that the railroad track was unsafe due to the defendant's negligence. The suits are backed by Chicago-based personal injury law firm Clifford Law Offices and the Driscoll Law Group. Amtrak is also named as a defendant.

Transportation & Logistics

September 29, 2022, 7:13 PM