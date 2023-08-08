Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Google | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Google

Google was hit with a cluster of class actions last month in California. At least three class actions were filed, one of which accuses the tech giant of unlawfully 'scraping' massive amounts of private and copyrighted data from the internet to train Google Bard, an AI chatbot designed to compete with ChatGPT. Another suit alleges that Google charges advertisers for TrueView ads even when they're muted, autoplayed or skipped, while the third case accuses Google of using tracking pixels to collect taxpayers' private financial information from H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer. The suits are backed by several firms including Milberg, Bursor & Fisher and the Clarkson Law Firm.

