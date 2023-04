News From Law.com

There were no disbarments in the April attorney disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas, but a San Patricio County attorney resigned in lieu of discipline and a Houston attorney was given a five-year active suspension. The five-year suspension of Crystal D. Henderson involved the misapplication of funds. She was ordered to pay $25,800 in restitution and $14,700 in attorney fees and expenses. Henderson's attorney filed a notice of appeal.

Texas

April 04, 2023, 4:52 PM

nature of claim: /