9 Candidates Vying for Judge in Macon, Coweta, Atlantic, Dou...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Nominating Commission of Georgia has shortlisted nine candidates to fill judgeships in the Atlantic, Coweta, Dougherty and Macon judicial circuits. Now two judges and seven attorneys are in the running for gubernatorial appointment to superior court benches. With the exception of the Macon Judicial Circuit where Judge Howard Z. Simms resigned, the remaining circuits are gaining judgeships as a result of legislation passed during the 2023 session of the Georgia General Assembly.

Georgia

September 19, 2023, 10:06 AM

nature of claim: /