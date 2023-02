News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has ruled in a death-benefits case that a husband's death due to heroin overdose does not fall under an insurance policy's "intentionally self-inflicted injury" exclusion, reasoning that "just because the act of using an illegal substance is purposeful does not mean that an injury stemming from that act, including a fatal overdose, was too."

February 28, 2023, 10:27 AM