Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker Botts on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against e-commerce platform Creative Arcades LLC to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Padfield & Stout on behalf of 8fig Inc., a future receivables funding platform, claims that Creative Arcades failed to remit payment for rendered services in accordance with an executed master future revenue purchase agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00761, 8fig, Inc. v. Creative Arcades, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 06, 2023, 5:19 AM

Plaintiffs

8fig, Inc.

defendants

Creative Arcades, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract