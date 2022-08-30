Litigation Surge - Environmental | Bureau of Land Management

The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management were hit with a cluster of lawsuits this past week by litigants on both sides of environmental causes. The company saw four new suits last week, including two cases challenging President Biden's 2021 designation of Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears reservations as national monuments. The suits, backed by Jones Day, Consovoy McCarthy and the State of Utah, claim that Biden's proclamations constitute an abuse of authority under the Monuments and Antiquities Act. Separately, Debevoise & Plimpton represents Twin Metals Minnesota in a suit related to mineral rights in northeastern Minnesota. Additionally, a coalition of environmental groups is suing to block the Bureau of Land Management's approval of oil and gas exploration in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve.

