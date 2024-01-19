Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts | L...

Litigation Surge - New Jersey | Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a cluster of breach-of-contract cases against former franchisees on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. At least three cases were filed on behalf of subsidiaries Baymont, Days Inn and Microtel against hotel operators in Massachusetts, Missouri and Ohio; the suits collectively seek nearly $900,000 in liquidated damages, recurring fees and promissory note payments based on the franchisees' early termination of their franchise agreements. Wyndham is represented by Connell Foley.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 19, 2024, 12:19 PM

