Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Lowes | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Lowe's

There was an unusual uptick in litigation against Lowe's last week. More than 15 federal lawsuits were initiated against the company, most of which were brought in Florida and California. Nearly half the suits pursue slip-and-fall damages; other cases allege wage-and-hour violations and employment discrimination on the basis of age, gender and disability. While lawsuits against major retailers like Lowe's are fairly routine, last week's volume sticks out at more than three times the typical weekly average.

Fortune 500

July 18, 2023, 12:46 PM

nature of claim: /