Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Bursor & Fisher | L...

Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Bursor & Fisher

Class action law firm Bursor & Fisher launched a barrage of consumer protection lawsuits last month. At least 15 federal class actions were filed by the firm, about three times higher than the typical monthly average. What's driving the surge? More than half the suits accuse businesses of violating the New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law or California Ticket Sale Law by adding ancillary fees to online ticket sales during checkout. Plus, several cases assert false advertising claims, especially over labels stating 'no preservatives'; for instance, one suit alleges that skin care company Beiersdorf's Aquaphor lip balms contain the preservative sodium ascorbyl phosphate, while another suit claims that Pepperidge Farms' Goldfish crackers contain the preservative citric acid.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2024, 2:27 PM

